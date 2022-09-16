Applications are invited for various managerial and technical positions in GAIL (India) Limited.

GAIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 77 vacant positions of Managers, Engineers and Officers.

Name of post : Manager (F&S)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/ Fire & Safety with minimum 55% marks.

Experience : Minimum 04 (Four) years post qualification executive in line experience in F&S discipline

Name of post : Manager (Marketing- CRM)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : CA/ CMA (ICWA) OR B.Com with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC. OR Graduation (B.A.) with Honours in Economics with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC. OR Graduation (B.A./ B.Sc.) with Honours in Maths with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC. OR Graduation (B.A./B.Sc.) with Honours in Statistics with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC. OR Graduate in Engineering i.e. B.E./ B.Tech. with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC.

Experience : Minimum 04 (Four) years post qualification executive experience (including experience as ET/ MT) in line

Name of post : Manager (Marketing-International LNG and Shipping)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC/ST and Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/ Oil & Gas/ Petroleum and Energy/ Energy and Infrastructure/ International Business with Minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC/ST

Experience : Minimum 04 (Four) years post qualification executive experience (including experience as ET/ MT) in line in various marketing functions

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC/PwBD.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 60% marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Chemical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology/Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 60% marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electronics / Electronics & Communication /Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical & Telecommunication with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC/PwBD.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Boiler Operations)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Mechanical/ Electrical with minimum 55% marks and Certificate of Proficiency as Boiler Operation Engineer.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Officer (F&S)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/ Fire & Safety with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% for SC/ST.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Civil with minimum 60% marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Instrumentation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 60% marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Officer (C&P)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Metallurgy / Civil/ Telecommunication with minimum 60% marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Officer (BIS)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% marks for SC/PwBD. OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC/PwBD and 03 years Master’s Degree in Computer Application (MCA) with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL)

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Officer (Marketing)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% marks for SC/PwBD and Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/ Oil & Gas/ Petroleum and Energy/ Energy and Infrastructure/ International Business with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% marks for SC/PwBD.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post-qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Officer (HR)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD and Two years MBA/ MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Human Resources Management with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% marks for SC/ST/PwBD. OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD and Two years Master Degree/ Two years PG Diploma in Personnel Management/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relations with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% marks for SC/ST/PwBD.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post-qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Officer (F&A)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : CA/CMA (ICWA) OR B.Com with minimum 55% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% Marks. OR Graduation (B.A.) with Honours in Economics with minimum 55% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% Marks. OR Graduation (B.A./B.Sc.) with Honours in Maths with minimum 55% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance withminimum 60% Marks. OR Graduation (B.A./B.Sc.) with Honours in Statistics with minimum 55% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% Marks. OR Graduate in Engineering i.e. B.E./ B.Tech. with minimum 55% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% Marks

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post-qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Officer (CC)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC and Two years Master’s Degree / Two years Post Graduate Diploma in Communication / Advertising and Communication Management / Public Relations / Mass Communication / Journalism with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% marks for SC.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post-qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Officer (Laboratory)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Master Degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks.

Experience : Minimum 03 (three) year post-qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Officer (OL)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Master Degree in Hindi Literature with minimum 60% marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for PwBD.

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Superintendent (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor Degree of minimum 03 years duration in Hindi Literature with minimum 50% marks and Should have English as one of the subjects in Graduation.

Experience : Minimum 08 (eight) years post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Accountant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Intermediate or equivalent in CA/ ICWA. Candidates should be proficient in operation of personal computer OR Master Degree in Commerce (M.Com.) of minimum 2 years with minimum 55% marks

Experience : Minimum 08 (eight) years post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Superintendent (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor Degree of minimum 03 years duration with minimum 50% marks and Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations with minimum 50% marks.

Experience : Minimum 08 (eight) years post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Senior Chemist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Master Degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 50 % marks.

Experience : Minimum 08 (eight) years post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Foreman (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 55% marks.

Experience : Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Foreman (Instrumentation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Engineering in Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics /Electrical & Electronics with minimum 55% marks.

Experience : Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification executive in line experience

Name of post : Foreman (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical /Production/ Production & Industrial /Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 55% marks.

Experience : Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification executive in line experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.gailonline.com/ up to October 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

