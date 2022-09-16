Applications are invited for various technical positions in IDBI Bank.

IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Head and Deputy CTO (Digital) on contract basis.

Name of post : Head-Data Analytics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in Statistics or any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies

Experience : Overall experience of 18 to 20 years from Private Sector Organizations/ Public Sector Banks / Fintech Companies and having relevant and adequate experience in data analytics of which minimum 8-10 years of relevant analytics work experience providing advanced analytics solutions at a senior level.

Age : Maximum 57 years

Name of post : Head- Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies

Experience : Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT Projects on Project Management/ IT Audit/ IT risk management or similar compliance functions.

Age : Minimum 45 years to Maximum 55 years

Name of post : Deputy CTO (Digital)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies

Experience : Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT Projects related to Digital Technologies such as Cloud/ APIs/ DevOps/ Innovation (AI/ ML/ Blockchain/ RPA/ Bots etc.)/web applications using latest technologies.

Age : Minimum 45 years to Maximum 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to recruitment@idbi.co.in on or before September 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

