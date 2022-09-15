Applications are invited for various managerial positions in NITI Aayog.

NITI Aayog is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultant Grade I and Young Professionals.

Name of post : Consultant Grade I

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 0.80 Lakh to Rs. 1.45 Lakh per month (Consolidated inclusive of all)

Qualification :

Essential : Postgraduate Degree or equivalent in Science/Economics/Statistics/Operation Research /Public Policy/ Development Studies/ Business Administration/Management; or BE/B.Tech or or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA or possessing any Professional Degree earned after study of 4 years or more acquired after 10+2

Desirable : Persons with Ph.D, additional qualifications, research experience, published papers and post qualification experience in the relevant field would be preferred.

Experience :

Overall 3-8 years of work experience with minimum 2 years of experience in programme monitoring, evaluation, research or related fields. Multi- sectoral experience (combination of national/international public, private and civil society sector) preferred.

Relevant research experience at appropriate level backed by suitable publication records

Age Limit : Candidates should be below 45 years of age as on the date of advertisement

Name of post : Young Professionals

No. of posts : 22

Salary : Rs. 70,000 per month (Consolidated inclusive of all)

Qualification :

Essential : Post Graduate Degree or equivalent in Science/Economics/Statistics/Operation Research/Public Policy/ Development Studies/ Business Administration/Management; or BE/B.Tech or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA or possessing any Professional Degree earned after study of 4 years or more acquired after 10+2

Desirable : Persons with M.Phil., M.Tech., M.S., LLM, Ph.D, additional qualifications, research experience, published papers and post qualification experience in the relevant field would be preferred

Experience : 1 year and above in the field of programme monitoring and/ or programme evaluation and/or public policy(preferably in the Government sector).

Age Limit : Candidates should be below 32 years of age as on the date of advertisement

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.niti.gov.in/ up to October 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

