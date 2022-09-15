Applications are invited for various paramedical positions under Sports Authority of India.
Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Performance Analysts (Physiotherapists, Strength & Conditioning Experts, Physiologists, Psychologists, Biomechanics, Nutritionists & Anthropometrist) on contract basis in SAI NCOEs.
Name of post : Performance Analyst
No. of posts : 93
Designation wise vacancies :
- Physiotherapist : 20
- Strength & Conditioning Experts : 20
- Physiologist : 10
- Psychologist : 10
- Biomechanics : 10
- Nutritionist : 10
- Anthropometrist : 13
Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month
Essential Qualification :
Physiotherapist : Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
Strength & Conditioning Experts : Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/ specialization
Physiologist : Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
Psychologist : Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution
Biomechanics : Bachelors’ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution
Nutritionist : Bachelors’ Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/ Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.
Anthropometrist : Bachelors’ degree in Anthropology from any recognized University/ Institution.
Desirable Qualification : Masters’ or higher Degree in relevant field from any recognized University/ Institution
Desirable Experience : 1 year experience in the field of sports science / medicine
How to apply : Candidates can apply only online through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/ up to 5 PM of September 30, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
