Applications are invited for various paramedical positions under Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Performance Analysts (Physiotherapists, Strength & Conditioning Experts, Physiologists, Psychologists, Biomechanics, Nutritionists & Anthropometrist) on contract basis in SAI NCOEs.

Name of post : Performance Analyst

No. of posts : 93

Designation wise vacancies :

Physiotherapist : 20

Strength & Conditioning Experts : 20

Physiologist : 10

Psychologist : 10

Biomechanics : 10

Nutritionist : 10

Anthropometrist : 13

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

Physiotherapist : Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Strength & Conditioning Experts : Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/ specialization

Physiologist : Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Psychologist : Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Biomechanics : Bachelors’ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Nutritionist : Bachelors’ Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/ Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Anthropometrist : Bachelors’ degree in Anthropology from any recognized University/ Institution.

Desirable Qualification : Masters’ or higher Degree in relevant field from any recognized University/ Institution

Desirable Experience : 1 year experience in the field of sports science / medicine

How to apply : Candidates can apply only online through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/ up to 5 PM of September 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

