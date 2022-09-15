Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions under Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Performance Analysts (Physiotherapists, Strength & Conditioning Experts, Physiologists, Psychologists, Biomechanics, Nutritionists & Anthropometrist) on contract basis in SAI NCOEs.

Name of post : Performance Analyst

No. of posts : 93

Designation wise vacancies :

  • Physiotherapist : 20
  • Strength & Conditioning Experts : 20
  • Physiologist : 10
  • Psychologist : 10
  • Biomechanics : 10
  • Nutritionist : 10
  • Anthropometrist : 13

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

Physiotherapist : Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Strength & Conditioning Experts : Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/ specialization

Physiologist : Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/  Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Psychologist : Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Biomechanics : Bachelors’ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Nutritionist : Bachelors’ Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/ Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Anthropometrist : Bachelors’ degree in Anthropology from any recognized University/ Institution.

Desirable Qualification : Masters’ or higher Degree in relevant field from any recognized University/ Institution

Desirable Experience : 1 year experience in the field of sports science / medicine

How to apply : Candidates can apply only online through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/ up to 5 PM of September 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here 

