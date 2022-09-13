Applications are invited for various editorial positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate Consultant- Editorial (CCS).

Name of post : Associate Consultant- Editorial (CCS)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for IT Manager vacancy in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati

Educational Qualification : Post – Graduation in English literature, journalism, mass communication, advertising or any other relevant field from reputed institutions with minimum 55% marks. With first class Graduation Degree from a recognized university.

Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in any publishing house/ academic Institution in work relating to editing and finalization of reports preferably in English language.

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month

Age : Preferably below 35 years as on 31 August 2022

Selection Procedure : The candidates shortlisted as per the eligibility criteria may be subjected to a Drafting skill test, computer skill followed by Personal Interview.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the link https://forms.office.com/r/1g3ausbDAT from 13 September 2022 to 22 September 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022