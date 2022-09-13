NABCONS Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various editorial positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate Consultant- Editorial (CCS).

Name of post : Associate Consultant- Editorial (CCS)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for IT Manager vacancy in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati

Educational Qualification : Post – Graduation in English literature, journalism, mass communication, advertising or any other relevant field from reputed institutions with minimum 55% marks. With first class Graduation Degree from a recognized university. 

Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in any publishing house/ academic Institution in work relating to editing and finalization of reports preferably in English language.

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month

Age : Preferably below 35 years as on 31 August 2022

Selection Procedure : The candidates shortlisted as per the eligibility criteria may be subjected to a Drafting skill test, computer skill followed by Personal Interview.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the link https://forms.office.com/r/1g3ausbDAT from 13 September 2022 to 22 September 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in