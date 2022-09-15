Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate-I and Project Associate-II in a DST-PURSE project entitled “Design and Development of Materials for Applications in Energy Harvesting, Sensing and Organic Synthesis.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : The candidate should be a PG (Chemistry / Physics) with 55% marks. Candidates with experience in the project research areas will be preferred

Emoluments :

a) Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA for the candidates who are selected through national level exams

b) Rs. 25,000/- + 8% HRA for others who do not fall under (a) above

Age Limit : Upper age limit is of 35 years. Age relaxation will be given to SC / ST / OBC / Physically disabled / female candidates as per Government of India guidelines

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : The candidate should be a PG (Chemistry / Physics /Material Sciences) with 55% marks with 2 years of experience in research and development in industrial and academic institutions / science and technology organizations. Candidates with experience in the project research areas will be preferred

Emoluments :

a) Rs. 35,000/- + 8% HRA for the candidates who are selected through national level exams

b) Rs. 28,000/- + 8% HRA for others who do not fall under (a) above

Age Limit : Upper age limit is of 35 years. Age relaxation will be given to SC / ST / OBC / Physically disabled / female candidates as per Government of India guidelines.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th September 2022 at 11 AM in the Conference Hall of the Department of Chemistry, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh-791112

How to apply : Candidates can submit their detailed CV via email to rajesh.chakrabarty@rgu.ac.in with the subject line ‘Project Research Position in DST PURSE project’

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

