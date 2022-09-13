Applications are invited for various legal positions in Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Legal Adviser through Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 for LLM.

Name of post : Assistant Legal Adviser

No. of posts : 14 [ UR : 6, OBC : 3, SC : 3, EWS : 2]

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000-1,80,000/-

Also read : BHEL Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 150 Engineer Trainee & Executive Trainee vacancies

Essential Qualification : Graduate Degree in Law (Professional) with minimum 60% marks. Practicing advocate with 3 years experience would be preferred for all categories.

Candidates who had appeared in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) – 2022 for the purpose of admission in post graduate programme (LLM) in National Law Universities will be considered.

Age Limit : Maximum age limit is 30 years as on 31.07.2022. Age relaxation as per Govt. rules.

Selection Procedure : The final selection of the candidate will be on the basis of following parameters- Educational Qualification, Performance in CLAT 2022 for LLM score and Performance in Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ongcindia.com/ from September 13, 2022 to October 3, 2022.

Also read : Nagaland Jobs : NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2022

Application Fees :

GEN / OBC / EWS : Rs. 300/-

SC / ST / PWD : No charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for IT Manager vacancy in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati