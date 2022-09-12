Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of JRF /PA (one post) & skilled contractual staffs (two posts) in a Research Project (funded by DRDO) entitled “Water quality analysis of Nagaland” Under North East Science & Technology Center, Mizoram University.

Name of post : JRF / PA

No. of posts : 1

Also Read: Nagaland Jobs : Apply for Research Associate vacancy in Nagaland University

Essential Educational Qualification: M.Sc or equivalent degree in Chemical/ Biological Sciences/ allied subjects. Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10 in Master’s degree.

Desirable: For JRF/PA, preference will be given to the candidates with NET/GATE qualification. Applicant should have preliminary knowledge/experience in Chemical/environmental research or related areas with expertise in necessary instrument(s) handling.

Name of post : Skilled Contractual Staff

No. of posts : 2

Essential Educational Qualification: Graduate in Science (preferably with Chemistry background).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th September 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Administrative Block, National Institute of Technology Nagaland Chumukedima, Dimapur – 797103, Nagaland. Registration for the interview is from 9 AM to 11:30 AM

How to apply : Candidate need to attend the walk in interview on the date given above along with one set of attested photocopy of all relevant certificates/mark-sheets and one passport size self-attested photo that are to be produced with the application at the time of interview. Original Certificates shall be shown at the time of interview for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Nagaland Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Nagaland University