Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate in the GBPNIHESD, Almora, Uttarakhand sponsored NHMS project ‘Inventory of Wild Mushrooms of Nagaland, Nutritional Assessment, Cultivation of Few Commercially Viable Wild Edible Mushrooms and Products Development for Sustainable Livelihood of Rural Tribal’

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in Botany / Biotechnology / Life Sciences

Salary : Rs. 47,000.00 per month + 8% HRA

Desirable Experience : Biochemistry / Microbiology / Plant Science (with valid publication as proof) , knowledge in mushroom research / taxonomy

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM in Department of Botany, Nagaland University, Lumami

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

