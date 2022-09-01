Applications are invited for various technical positions in High Court of Manipur.
The High Court of Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Computer Assistant.
Name of post : Computer Assistant
No. of posts : 10
Scale of pay : L-4 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) of MS (RP), 2019 per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules
Educational Qualification :
i) Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University / Institute
ii) Diploma / Certificate in computer operation
iii) Experience in execution of works such as data entry & DTP works and basic hardware maintenance is necessary
Age : Maximum age shall be 38 years and minimum age shall be 18 years on the last date of receipt of the application
Selection Procedure : Select list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Written Examination, Computer Typing Test, Skill Test and Viva-voce / Interview
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://hcmimphal.nic.in/ from September 7, 2022 to September 21, 2022
Application Fees :
- Rs. 800/- for UR / OBC candidates
- Rs. 600/- for ST / SC candidates
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
