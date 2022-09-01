Applications are invited for various healthcare positions in North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lecturer (Ayurveda) and Nursing Officer / Staff Nurse on contract basis.

Name of post : Lecturer (Ayurveda)- Prasuti Tantra & Stree Roga & Kaumarbhritta

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate degree in Ayurveda in the concerned subject recognized under IMCC Act, 1970.

Desirable:

Also read : Meghalaya: Peace talks with HNLC on track, says CM Conrad Sangma

1) Publication and Experience in Research

2) Working knowledge of Computer.

Age (as on date of interview) : Up to 65 years

Name of post : Nursing Officer / Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

1. B.Sc. Nursing of 4 years duration from a recognized Institute.

2. 2 years experience in hospital.

3. Registered with Nursing Council.

Desirable:

(i) Working in Ayurveda / Homoeopathy Hospital.

(ii) M.Sc. Nursing from a recognized

Age (as on date of interview) : Up to 65 years

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Finance & Accounts Manager vacancies in Meghalaya Basin Development Authority

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 8, 2022 in the Office of the Director, NEIAH, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya-793018 (Near NEIGRIHMS Out Post)

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the criteria may sent application form in the prescribe format through Email neiahrecruitment@gmail.com on or before September 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : ICAR-ATARI Recruitment 2022