Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI), Umiam.

ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI), Umiam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professional-I.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in relevant subjects or diploma holders in relevant Agricultural Sciences / Engineering / Technology

Desirable Qualification :

i) Graduates in Agriculture and Allied Subjects

ii) Minimum 1 year experience in technical field along with computer knowledge and application in data compilation in agricultural field with works related to agricultural schemes

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (fixed)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Committee Room of ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI), Umiam, Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya-793103

How to apply : Candidates need to submit an application in the enclosed proforma addressed to the Director, ICAR-ATARI, Zone-VII, Umiam-793103, Meghalaya enclosing photocopies of marksheets, certificates and relevant documents duly self-attested on the date of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

