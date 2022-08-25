Applications are invited for various legal positions in High Court of Meghalaya Shillong.

The High Court of Meghalaya Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Law Clerk cum Legal Research Assistant on contractual engagement for a period of one year.

Name of post : Law Clerk cum Legal Research Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

a) The candidate must have obtained a LLB degree from any recognized university in India, whether enrolled or not as an advocate with Bar Council of India or with any Bar Council of any State

b) A candidate studying in the final year of any accredited law course will also be eligible to apply subject to furnishing proof of acquiring law qualification at the time of interview

c) A candidate must have basic knowledge of computer including retrieval of desired information from various search engines / processes such as Manupatra, SCC Online, Lexis Nexis, Westlaw etc.

Salary : Rs. 22500/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 23 years of age and not more than 33 years of age as on the date of advertisement inviting applications

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications either by Speed Post, Registered Post A.D. Post or through Courier and it can also be deposited in the office of the Registrar General of the High Court of Meghalaya during office hours. The envelope containing the application should be marked “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF LAW CLERK-CUM-LEGAL RESEARCH ASSISTANT.” The applications along with the copies of certificates should reach the Office of Registrar General, High Court of Meghalaya, Shillong on or before September 15, 2022 during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

