North Eastern Council Secretariat Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a contractual post of Junior Consultant.

Name of post : Junior Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification & Experience :

i) BA / BSc in Economics or BSc in Statistics / Mathematics or BSc (IT) or BCA or BE (Computer Science)

ii) Candidates having BA / BSc in Economics or BSc in Statistics / Mathematics should possess minimum 1 year certificate course in computer especially MS Word, MS Excel, MS PPT etc. from any reputed institute recognized by the State / Central Government authorities concerned

iii) Candidates should possess experience of handling statistical data and analysis for minimum period of two years

Desirable Qualification : MA / MSc in Economics or MSc in Statistics / Mathematics or MSc (IT) or MCA

Salary : Rs. 27,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age of the applicant will be 25 years and maximum age limit as on the 1st January of the year of publication of the advertisement will be 45 years

How to apply : Candidates may download the application form from the NEC website and send their duly filled in application with the detailed bio-data latest by 30th September 2022 to the Deputy Secretary (Admn.), North Eastern Council Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong-793003, Meghalaya

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

