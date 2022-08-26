Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Front Desk Assistant, Stenographer (Hindi) and Typist (Hindi).

Name of post : Front Desk Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15998/- per month

Essential Qualification :

i) Graduate in any discipline or equivalent from a recognized Board or University

ii) Having completed 6 (six) months computer course

Preferable : Preference shall be given to the candidates having experience in handling Front Desk

Age : 18-28 years (relaxation to SC / ST / OBC) as per GoI rule

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 1, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards at Computer Browsing Centre adjacent to the Department of Mass Communication, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : Stenographer(Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15998/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduate and Hindi as one of the subjects from a recognized Board or University

Skill Test Norms : Dictation-10 mts@80 w.p.m. , Transcription- 65 mts. Hindi (on computer)

Age : 18-28 years (relaxation to SC / ST / OBC) as per GoI rule

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards at Computer Browsing Centre adjacent to the Department of Mass Communication, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : Typist (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Class XII passed with Hindi as one of the subjects from a recognized Board or University

Skill Test Norms : Candidates must have typing speed of 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer

Age : 18-28 years (relaxation to SC / ST / OBC) as per GoI rule

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards at Computer Browsing Centre adjacent to the Department of Mass Communication, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications on day of interview along with self-attested photocopies of documents. The candidates must have to enclosed Demand Draft amounting to Rs. 200/- only being as an application fee in favour of Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University payable at Bank of Baroda, A.U. Branch

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

