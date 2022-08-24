Meghalaya Jobs 2022

Applications are invited for various financial positions in Meghalaya Basin Development Authority.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Manager-Finance & Accounts and Manager / Deputy Manager –
Finance & Accounts on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Manager – Finance & Accounts

Qualification: Intermediate in CA/ IWCA/ MBA in Finance. Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Commerce/ Business and Financial Management.

Experience:

i) For Intermediate in CA/ IWCA – Minimum 05 years of experience

ii) For MBA in Finance Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Commerce/ Business and
Financial Management – Minimum 08 Years of experience in Finance, Accounts &
Taxation related functions.

Salary : Rs. 46000/- per month

Name of post : Manager/ Deputy Manager – Finance & Accounts

Qualification: Intermediate in CA/ IWCA/ MBA in Finance. Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Commerce/ Business and Financial Management.

Experience:

i) For Intermediate in CA/ IWCA – Minimum 03 years of experience

ii) For MBA in Finance Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Commerce/ Business and
Financial Management – Minimum 05 Years of experience in Finance, Accounts &
Taxation related functions.

Salary : Rs.30000/- (For Manager), Rs. 27000/- (For Deputy Manager)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the online application form https://tinyurl.com/srmgraccounts  up to September 3, 2022 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

