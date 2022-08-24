Applications are invited for various financial positions in Meghalaya Basin Development Authority.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Manager-Finance & Accounts and Manager / Deputy Manager –

Finance & Accounts on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Manager – Finance & Accounts

Qualification: Intermediate in CA/ IWCA/ MBA in Finance. Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Commerce/ Business and Financial Management.

Experience:

i) For Intermediate in CA/ IWCA – Minimum 05 years of experience

ii) For MBA in Finance Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Commerce/ Business and

Financial Management – Minimum 08 Years of experience in Finance, Accounts &

Taxation related functions.

Salary : Rs. 46000/- per month

Name of post : Manager/ Deputy Manager – Finance & Accounts

Qualification: Intermediate in CA/ IWCA/ MBA in Finance. Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Commerce/ Business and Financial Management.

Experience:

i) For Intermediate in CA/ IWCA – Minimum 03 years of experience

ii) For MBA in Finance Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Commerce/ Business and

Financial Management – Minimum 05 Years of experience in Finance, Accounts &

Taxation related functions.

Salary : Rs.30000/- (For Manager), Rs. 27000/- (For Deputy Manager)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the online application form https://tinyurl.com/srmgraccounts up to September 3, 2022 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

