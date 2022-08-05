Applications are invited for 35 vacant positions in North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Shillong.

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various project specific job positions on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Field Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs. 50000/- plus admissible TA & DA for field expenses

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology or equivalent from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum 12 years of experience in field activities of survey and other project implementation of similar nature. Preference will be given for more experienced candidate

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 5

Monthly Salary : Rs. 35000/- (Consolidated)

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Geoinformatics / Geography / Geology / RS & GIS or allied subject / discipline

OR

Bachelor’s in engineering with certificate course in GIS & RS/ Geoinformatics or allied subject from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience in processing of various satellite data with hands-on experience in software like Envi/ ERDAS or any commercial image processing application software. Knowledge on GIS & RS and database management system. Preference will be given for more experienced candidate

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Monthly Salary : Rs. 25000/- (Consolidated)

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Geoinformatics / Geography / Geology / RS & GIS or allied subject / discipline

OR

Bachelor’s in Science with certificate course in GIS & RS/ Geoinformatics or allied subject / discipline from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in processing of high resolution data and drone data processing knowledge with hands on experience in software like Pix4D / Agisoft / Site Scan / Drone to Mapper / Global Mapper or any commercial UAV photograph processing application software. Knowledge on GIS & RS and database management system. Preference will be given for more experienced candidate

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 21

Monthly Salary : Rs. 18000/- plus admissible TA & DA for field expenses

Essential Qualification : 10+2 or equivalent with Science or Humanities with Geography or allied subject from a recognized College/ Institute / University

Essential Experience : Minimum 1 year of experience in field survey activities using any survey instruments

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : GIS Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- (Consolidated)

Essential Qualification : Diploma / ITI in Electrical / Electronics / Computer / Instrumentation / Fitter / Mechanical or equivalent

OR

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with certificate course on skills related to Electrical / Electronics / Computer / Instrumentation / Fitter / Mechanical or equivalent from a recognized College / Institute / University

Essential Experience : Minimum 1 year of experience in working with computer lab or workshop dealing with relevant activities / instruments

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : On daily wages basis

Desirable Experience : Experience in working as an MTS will be preferred

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format given in Annexure-I only in online mode to the email ID recruitment@nectar.org.in by August 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

