Applications are invited for 35 vacant positions in North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Shillong.
North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various project specific job positions on purely contractual basis.
Name of post : Field Coordinator
No. of posts : 1
Monthly Salary : Rs. 50000/- plus admissible TA & DA for field expenses
Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology or equivalent from a recognized University
Essential Experience : Minimum 12 years of experience in field activities of survey and other project implementation of similar nature. Preference will be given for more experienced candidate
Upper Age Limit : 45 years
Name of post : Project Associate
No. of posts : 5
Monthly Salary : Rs. 35000/- (Consolidated)
Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Geoinformatics / Geography / Geology / RS & GIS or allied subject / discipline
Also Read: Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2022
OR
Bachelor’s in engineering with certificate course in GIS & RS/ Geoinformatics or allied subject from a recognized University
Essential Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience in processing of various satellite data with hands-on experience in software like Envi/ ERDAS or any commercial image processing application software. Knowledge on GIS & RS and database management system. Preference will be given for more experienced candidate
Upper Age Limit : 40 years
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 5
Monthly Salary : Rs. 25000/- (Consolidated)
Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Geoinformatics / Geography / Geology / RS & GIS or allied subject / discipline
OR
Bachelor’s in Science with certificate course in GIS & RS/ Geoinformatics or allied subject / discipline from a recognized University
Essential Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in processing of high resolution data and drone data processing knowledge with hands on experience in software like Pix4D / Agisoft / Site Scan / Drone to Mapper / Global Mapper or any commercial UAV photograph processing application software. Knowledge on GIS & RS and database management system. Preference will be given for more experienced candidate
Upper Age Limit : 40 years
Also Read: Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2022
Name of post : Field Assistant
No. of posts : 21
Monthly Salary : Rs. 18000/- plus admissible TA & DA for field expenses
Essential Qualification : 10+2 or equivalent with Science or Humanities with Geography or allied subject from a recognized College/ Institute / University
Essential Experience : Minimum 1 year of experience in field survey activities using any survey instruments
Upper Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : GIS Lab Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- (Consolidated)
Essential Qualification : Diploma / ITI in Electrical / Electronics / Computer / Instrumentation / Fitter / Mechanical or equivalent
OR
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with certificate course on skills related to Electrical / Electronics / Computer / Instrumentation / Fitter / Mechanical or equivalent from a recognized College / Institute / University
Essential Experience : Minimum 1 year of experience in working with computer lab or workshop dealing with relevant activities / instruments
Upper Age Limit : 35 years
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Software Developer and Technical Support Personnel in AS-CFMS
Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
No. of posts : 1
Monthly Salary : On daily wages basis
Desirable Experience : Experience in working as an MTS will be preferred
Upper Age Limit : 35 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format given in Annexure-I only in online mode to the email ID recruitment@nectar.org.in by August 15, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read: Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty and Office Assistant vacancies in North Eastern Hill University