Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions under North Eastern Hill University.

North Eastern Hill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty (02) and Operator-Cum-Office-Assistant (01) in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College for Skill Development (DDUCC for SD), NEHU, Wahiajer for imparting skills in Medical Laboratory Technology Certificate Course and administrative affairs of the DDUCC for Skill Development

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Good academic record as defined by the concerned university with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree in M.Sc. in Medical Microbiology/ Medical Biotechnology/ Medical Bio Chemistry/ Medical Physiology/ MLT from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Remuneration: Rs 1000/- per lecture to a maximum of Rs 40,000/- per month as per UGC guidelines for Community Colleges.

Experience : For Visiting Lecturer/Guest Faculty, sufficient knowledge of the trade, sector, training / teaching skills along with relevant industry experience of minimum 2-3 years is desirable.

Age Limit : The age shall be as per Government rules

Name of post : Operator-cum-Office Assistant (Skilled)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate with working knowledge of computer/Office Administration and Skill Development programmes. Experience in dealing with students and public with a knowledge of various languages such as English, Khasi, Jaintia, and Hindi will be desirable.

Remuneration : Remuneration will be as per the Skilled / Clerical Category, Government of India

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th August 2022 (Friday) from 11:00 am onwards in the Director Office of College Development Council (CDC), NEHU, Shillong.

How to apply : Candidates appearing for the interview shall bring original documents, degree marksheets testimonials, reprints, experience certificate etc. for verification at the time of interview

