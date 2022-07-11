Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc / Temporary Faculty in Chemistry.

Name of post : Ad-hoc / Temporary Faculty- Chemistry

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Organic Specialization : 1

Inorganic Specialization : 1

Qualification :

Organic Specialization : MSc in Chemistry. PhD (completed or thesis submitted) in Chemistry (organic specialization)

Inorganic Specialization : MSc in Chemistry. PhD (completed or thesis submitted) in Chemistry (inorganic specialization)

Salary : Rs. 65,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send the duly filled application form in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents mentioned in the application form, published paper (if any) etc. for verification to hod.cy@nitm.ac.in

The subject of the email should be “Ad-hoc Faculty Post_candidate name_CY_2022.”

The last date for the submission of application form via email is 22nd July 2022.Detailed Advertisement :Click Here

