Jobs in Meghalaya: Applications are invited for various teaching positions in North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) Meghalaya.

North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Teaching Methodology for Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Teaching Methodology for Physical Education)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

1. Good Academic record with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade of “B” in the seven point scale at Master Degree level in the relevant subject (Mathematics & Physical Education) from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a Foreign University.

2. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET)/SLET in the relevant subject for Assistant Professors conducted by the UGC/ CSIR or any other agency accredited by the UGC. Exemption, if any to be provided will be strictly as per guidelines issued by MHRD, GOI and UGC to persons who have obtained a Ph.D Degree in accordance with the standards prescribed by the UGC under University Grants Commission (Minimum standards and procedures for award of M.Phil / Ph.D Degree) regulation, 2009.

3. Postgraduate degree in Education (M.Ed / M.A. Education) with minimum 55% marks (This criteria may be relaxed in case candidates with required qualifications are not found for the posts).

Experience (Desirable) : Teaching Experience in College/Institutions for teaching methodology for B.Ed/M.Ed Students for methods of Mathematics and Physical Education.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th July 2022 from 11 AM onwards in North East Regional Institute of Education, Umiam, Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya- 793103. Candidates should report from 9 AM to 10 AM for the interview.

How to apply : The candidates will have to submit duly filled-up application form only in the prescribed format along with attested copies of testimonials, experience certificate and one copy passport size photograph and all the original documents at the time of interview on 26th July,2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

