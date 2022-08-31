SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has informed that the “complicated process” of peace talks with the banned HNLC are on track.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the state government will put in efforts to “speed up” the talks process with the HNLC.

“We will try to speed up the process. However, this is a complicated process and everybody needs to be taken into confidence,” the Meghalaya chief minister said.

Conrad Sangma made this statement after chairing a meeting of the Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday evening.

Notably, at least five senior leaders of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) were reported to be camping in Meghalaya for peace talks with the government.

The HNLC team comprises its vice chairman – Manbhalang Jyrwa, political secretary – Aristerwell Thongni and foreign secretary – Phrangkupar Diengdoh and two of their PSO (personal security officers) – Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had announced that it and the central government had granted “safe passage” to the HNLC leaders to arrive in the state and start negotiations.

Notably, the HNLC is yet to announce its demands, issues and agendas will be discussed during the talks process.

The HNLC had earlier announced the appointment of Sadon K Blah as its ‘representative’ to take forward the proposed peace talks.

On the other hand, the Meghalaya government on March 10 had appointed retired IAS officer Peter S Dkhar and AK Mishra, advisor MHA (Northeast), as the two interlocutors for the proposed peace talks with HNLC.

HNYF president Sadon K Blah has been in touch with the two interlocutors to pursue the peace talks.