Applications are invited for various technical and managerial positions in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Engineer Trainee (Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy) , Executive Trainee (Finance) and Executive Trainee (HR).

Name of post : Engineer Trainee

No. of posts : 120

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 40

Mechanical Engineering : 30

IT / Computer Science Engineering : 20

Electrical Engineering :15

Chemical Engineering : 10

Metallurgy Engineering : 5

Qualification : Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering /Technology or Five year integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree programme in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy Engineering from a recognized Indian University/ Institute

Upper Age Limit (years) (as on 01/09/2022) :

27 Years (Candidates born before 01/09/1995 are not eligible to apply)

29 years for candidates having two years’ full time Post Graduation in Engineering or Business Administration/ Management

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Finance)

No. of posts : 20

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University

With

Qualified Chartered or Cost and Works Accountants from recognized Institutions in India

Upper Age Limit (years) (as on 01/09/2022) : 29 Years (Candidates born before 01/09/1993 are not eligible to apply)

Name of post : Executive Trainee (HR)

No. of posts : 20

Qualification : Full time regular Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University with at least 60% marks in aggregate in all years

With

Two years full time regular Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Human Resource or Personnel Management and Industrial Relations or Social Work or MBA from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 55% marks in aggregate of all years/ semesters. Candidates with Social Work or MBA qualifications should have had a specialization/ elective in Personnel Management/ Labour Welfare/ HRM in the final year.

Upper Age Limit (years) (as on 01/09/2022) : 29 Years (Candidates born before 01/09/1993 are not eligible to apply)

Emoluments : Candidates joining BHEL as Engineer/Executive Trainees will undergo training for one year. During training period, basic pay of Rs 50,000/- in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000-1,60,000/- will be paid. After successful completion of training, the trainees will be absorbed as Engineers/Executives in the scale of pay of Rs 60,000-1,80,000/- with a basic pay of Rs 60,000/-.

Selection Procedure : Computer Based Examination & Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.bhel.in/

Opening of On-line submission of application: 13th September, 2022 (10:00 AM).

Closing of On-line submission of application : 4th October, 2022 (05:00 PM).

Application Fees :

UR/EWS/OBC : Rs. 800 + GST

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen : Rs. 300 + GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

