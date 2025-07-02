Arathi Menon

Researchers at Nagaland University have identified two stingless bee species — Tetragonula iridipennis Smith and Lepidotrigona arcifera Cockerell — as efficient pollinators that could significantly boost polyhouse farming in India. Their study found these bees successfully pollinated about 10 crops under greenhouse conditions, including chilli, cucumber, watermelon, and pumpkin.

Avinash Chauhan, principal investigator (AICRP Honeybees & Pollinators), explains: “Stingless bees have a limited range of 50-100 metres and tolerate heat up to 40°C. In contrast, the rock bee (Apis dorsata), a major pollinator in open fields, has a much wider range and cannot be confined to polyhouses.”

Their stingless nature and floral fidelity make them ideal for enclosed farming. “They return to the same flower until the nectar is fully harvested, making them excellent pollinators,” Chauhan adds. The study showed a 29.46% increase in fruit set in king chilli and significant gains in seed weight when pollinated by stingless bees.

India is already facing a sharp decline in invertebrate pollinators. With over half of all crop yields dependent on insect pollinators, this loss is concerning — especially as agriculture accounts for 18.2% of India’s GDP and supports 42.3% of the population.

As agricultural land shrinks due to urbanisation, polyhouse farming is gaining traction. Stingless bees — once considered tropical — are now found in temperate zones too, with six of India’s 27 species identified in Nagaland.

Besides pollination, these bees offer farmers the added benefit of medicinal honey. Chauhan’s team has designed brood boxes to prevent fermentation and allow separate honey storage. Future research will focus on global crops and refining honey extraction and analysis techniques, including melissopalynology.

