Applications are invited for various managerial positions in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 177 vacant positions of Development Assistants.

Name of post : Development Assistant

No. of posts : 173

Region wise vacancies :

Assam : 2

Manipur : 1

Nagaland : 1

Andhra Pradesh : 6

Bihar : 2

Chhattisgarh : 3

Goa : 1

Gujarat : 7

Haryana : 4

Karnataka : 4

Madhya Pradesh : 8

Maharashtra : 75

New Delhi : 2

Odisha : 4

Punjab : 5

Rajasthan : 8

Tamil Nadu : 7

Telangana : 7

Uttar Pradesh : 9

Uttarakhand : 5

West Bengal : 12

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates) in aggregate or possess equivalent qualification from a recognised University / Institution incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section-3 of UGC Act, 1956.

Name of post : Development Assistant (Hindi)

No. of posts : 4

Region wise vacancies :

Maharashtra : 1

Tamil Nadu : 1

Telangana : 1

Uttarakhand : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ ST/ PWBD/ EXS candidates) in the aggregate. Candidate must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice-versa.

Pay Scale : Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 14,650/- per month (including two advance increments) in the scale of Rs.13150 -750(3) -15400-900(4) -19000 -1200 (6) -26200 -1300 (2)-28800-1480 (3)-33240 -1750(1) -34990 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi) is approximately Rs.32,000/-.

Age Limit (as on 01 September 2022) : Between 21 and 35 years. Candidates born not earlier than 02 September 1987 and not later than 01 September 2001 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules.

Selection Procedure : Preliminary Examination (Online) & Main Examination (Online)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nabard.org/ from September 15, 2022 to October 10, 2022

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWBD/EXS : Rs. 50/-

Others : Rs. 450/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

