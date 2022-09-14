Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculties for the Autumn Semester 2022

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

English : 2

Commerce : 2

Food Engineering & Technology : 1

Qualification :

English & Commerce :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET,

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tons University (Shanghai).

Food Engineering & Technology : B.E. / B.Tech. / B.S. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M.Tech. in relevant branch (as given in the previous column) with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Emoluments : Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,5001- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Selection Procedure : Online interviews will be held as per the following schedule :

i) English Department : Date – 26.09.2022, Time – 10:30 AM

ii) Commerce Department : Date – 27.09.2022, Time – 10:30 AM

iii) Food Engineering & Technology Department : Date -29.09.2022, Time – 10:30 AM

Eligible candidates so registered shall appear before the concerned Selection Committee through GOOGLE MEET as per the above schedule. The link for the GOOCLE MEET shall be forwarded to the short-listed candidates before the interview

How to apply : Candidates are to register their names along with detailed bio data / CV as given in Annexure-l along with the filled-in ANNEXURE-II(attached here with) by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department as stated below with the subject Iine “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. 12 / 2022”.

i) English Department : hod_eng@tezu.ernet.in

ii) Commerce Department : hod_com@tezu.ernet.in

iii) Food Engineering & Technology Department : hod_fet@tezu.ernet.in

Last date for submission of applications is September 22, 2022 (up to 05.00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

