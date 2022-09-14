Applications are invited for various technical positions under Commissionerate of Food Safety Assam.

The Commissionerate of Food Safety Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Programme Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Programme Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Qualification : Masters in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Diary Chemistry, or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Diary / Oil or degree in Veterinary Sciences from Government recognized University having minimum three years of relevant experience

Age Limit : Not more than 40 years and not less than 21 years of age as on 1st January 2022 (Age relaxation will be given as per govt. Norms)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sphlassam.org/ up to September 23, 2022 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

