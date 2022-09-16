GUWAHATI: The results for the Assam direct recruitment grade III and IV posts, exams for which were held recently, will be declared on September 18.

An official notification in this regard was released by the Assam government on Thursday.

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the results for the results for the Assam direct recruitment grade III and IV posts will be declared before the Durga Puja holidays.

Notably, exams for the Assam direct recruitment grade III and IV posts grade III and IV posts were held in the month of August.

Moreover, the Assam Government has decided to return back the examination fees of candidates who won’t be able to qualify in the direct recruitment exam for Grade III and IV posts.

A major controversy in connection with the Assam direct recruitment exams erupted recently after Victor Das, who owns a coaching institute in Guwahati, alleged a ‘scam’ in the recruitment process.

He had claimed a section of people were demanding Rs 3-8 lakh for the posts.

He had also alleged that some former MLAs were also involved in the ‘scam’.

He has been accused of “spreading rumours and indulging in a conspiracy to foment discord between various sections of society over selection to government posts.”

Victor Das was arrested by the Assam police and was booked under sections 120B, 153, 153A, 384 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, the Gauhati high court in Assam has granted Victor Das an interim bail till September 29.