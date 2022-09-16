Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contractual Teachers / Faculty in Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE). The teachers shall be responsible for providing coaching facilities to SC students for preparation of Civil Services and other competitive Examinations.

Name of post : Teacher

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

History / Geography / Political Science / Economics : 2

Mathematics / Statistics / Physics / Life Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) A Masters degree with 55% marks in the mentioned subjects from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC or who are or has been awarded a PhD degree in the above mentioned subjects in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum standards and procedure for award of MPhil / PhD degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be are exempted from NET.

ii) The candidates should have at least two years of teaching experience at graduation or post graduation level with reputed publications

Salary : Rs. 1,15,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send the hard copy of their application forms along with the enclosures to the Office of the Registrar, Tripura University Campus, Suryamaninagar, Agartala, Tripura-799022 on or before 17th October 2022 (office hours).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

