SHILLONG: Voting for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly began on Monday (February 27) morning.

Voting in Meghalaya got underway at 7 am and will culminate at 4 pm.

Voting process in Meghalaya on Monday is being held in 59 out of 60 constituencies.

Over 21.4 lakh voters, including 10.8 women voters, will decide the fate of 369 aspirants of whom 36 are women in Meghalaya.

Personnel of central armed forces have been deployed in heavy numbers across Meghalaya to ensure a violence-free and fair election.

The BJP and Congress are contesting in all the 60 seats in Meghalaya.

On the other hand, the ruling NPP has fielded candidates in 57 seats.

Meanwhile, TMC has fielded nominees in 36 constituencies in Meghalaya.

Among other parties in the race are: UDP (46 candidates), HSPDP (11), PDF (nine), Gana Suraksha Party (one), Garo National Council (two), Janata Dal- United (three), Republican Party of India (2), Republican Party of India – Athawale (6) and VPP (18).

Furthermore, 44 independent candidates are also in fray in the Meghalaya poll battle.