SHILLONG: NPP candidate from East Shillong assembly constituency in Meghalaya, Ampareen Lyngdoh has filed an FIR at the Laitumkhrah police station.

The FIR filed by Meghalaya NPP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh is related to a ‘fake’ WhatsApp chat, which has been doing the rounds on social media.

“The contents of the screenshot show a false conversation in Khasi between an unidentified individual and a WhatsApp account impersonating me,” Meghalaya NPP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh claimed in her FIR.

“The WhatsApp account …engaged in a fake conversation which discusses the illegal use of cash-for-votes during the upcoming 2023 state assembly elections in Meghalaya,” she said.

She, in the FIR, clarified: “I would like to make it clear that no such conversation has ever taken place.”

“I do not encourage or partake in the use of illegal means to influence the outcome of democratic election,” said Meghalaya NPP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh.