KOHIMA: Ahead of the polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly, deputy chief minister of the state – Y Patton – a senior BJP leader, has made a big statement.

In an interview to TOI, Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton has stated that the BJP has no problem with people in the state consuming beef.

Notably, Nagaland is one of the Northeast state, which is a Christian majority state.

“Beef is our staple food. BJP or Congress or any other national political party cannot interfere in the matter of our daily food,” said Nagaland deputy CM and senior BJP leader Y Patton in the interview.

He added: Eating beef is no issue in Nagaland or in entire Northeast.”

The Nagaland deputy CM also said that “the BJP has never raised it (beef eating in Nagaland), especially in the Christian states in Northeast”.

Earlier, in the other election-bound Northeast state of Meghalaya, state BJP chief Ernest Mawrie had also said that although he is part of the saffron party, it has never become a hindrance as far as his food habits are concerned.

Ernest Mawrie – the Meghalaya BJP president – had said that the party has never imposed any restriction on him over consumption of beef.

The Meghalaya BJP chief claimed that he eats beef and the party has no problem in it.

“I eat beef and I am in BJP, there is absolutely no problem with this,” Mawrie said.