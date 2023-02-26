KOHIMA: At least 80 families were rendered homeless after a major fire broke out at Master Colony in Dimapur town of Nagaland.

The fire broke out at the thickly populated area and destroyed over 20 houses, thus rendering hundreds of people belonging to at least 80 families homeless.

The fire, at first, broke out at a house at around 07:00 PM and immediately spread to the nearby houses.

However, the actual cause of the fire is yet to ascertain and investigation was on to confirm the cause of the fire.

Altogether seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the devastating fire, but bursts of around as many as LPG cylinders made the fire uncontrollable.

After struggling for nearly two hours, the fire was eventually brought under control by the forest department in Dimapur, Nagaland.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.