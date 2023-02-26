Kohima: The Nagaland government has taken stringent measures ahead of the upcoming assembly polls to ensure that no undesirable elements or materials enter the state.

All interstate borders have been sealed for the last 72 hours in compliance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

As per reports, Wokha, Mokokchung, Dimapur, Noklak, Meluri, Chizami, Zunheboto and Phek have been declared as sensitive areas due to possible poll-bound violence.

The check posts have been sealed from the evening of February 25 till the evening of February 27. The police have also intensified patrolling along the border to apprehend anyone attempting to crossover.

A delegation of senior officials on February 25 visited the Wokha district to review the law and order situation.

Director General of Police, Nagaland Rupin Sharma said that security has been beefed up in the state and the Central Armed Police have been deployed across districts.

He also urged the citizens to inform the police if they get any untoward information on anyone trying to indulge or plan to create violence.