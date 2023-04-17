NEW DELHI: India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 Presidency on Monday, with the hosting of its 100th G20 meeting, the Meeting of Agriculture Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi.

The 2nd Health Working Group in Goa, the 2nd Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad and the Space Economy Leaders’ Precursor Meeting in Shillong are also being held on Monday.

Following the handover of the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Bali Summit on November 16, 2022, India’s year-long G20 Presidency commenced on December 1, 2022, and would continue until November 30, 2023.

Earlier on November 8, 2022, the Prime Minister had launched the G20 logo and had unveiled India’s G20 Presidency theme – ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’.

Designed in the colours of India’s national flag, the G20 logo symbolizes our pro-planet approach and growth amidst challenges.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and European Union.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

In-person participation during India’s G20 Presidency is among the largest ever.

Over 12,300 delegates, from over 110 nationalities have attended G20-related meetings so far.

This includes participation from G20 members, nine invitee countries and 14 international organizations.

As on date, the 100 G20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 states and union territories.

Meetings are being organized across the length and breadth of India with the full support and participation of state governments and union territories.

During our Presidency, India will be hosting foreign delegates for over 200 G20-related meetings in around 60 cities across India, the widest geographical spread in any G20 Presidency.

All 13 Sherpa Track Working Groups, 8 Finance Track Workstreams, 11 Engagement Groups and 4 Initiatives have embarked on substantive interactions.

A new Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), a new Engagement Group ‘Startup 20’ and a new Initiative Chief Science Advisers’ Roundtable (CSAR) have been operationalized in the country’s G20 Presidency.

The 11 Engagement Groups provide a platform for dialogue among the private sector, academia, civil society, youth and women, as well as institutions including the Parliaments, audit authorities and urban administrations.

During its Presidency, India is also amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries.

The Voice of Global South Summit held in January 2023, chaired by the Prime Minister and was attended by 125 countries, including 18 at heads of state/government level and others at ministerial level.

Furthermore, during India’s ongoing Presidency, participation from Africa is the highest ever, which includes South Africa (G20 Member), Mauritius, Egypt, Nigeria, AU Chair – Comoros, and AUDA-NEPAD.

Unique experiences showcasing India’s diversity, inclusive traditions and cultural richness are also an integral part of the visiting delegates’ programme.

Millet-based dishes have been incorporated in the menu, and a wide range of cultural performances and excursions have been organized.

Over 150 cultural events, with the participation of over 7,000 artists, showcasing local and national art forms, have been held.

Substantive deliberations during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency comprise broad priority areas such as inclusive and resilient growth; progress on SDGs, green development and Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE); technological transformation and public digital infrastructure; reforming multilateral institutions; women led development; and international peace and harmony.