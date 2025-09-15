Digboi: The NorthEast Now exposé on irregularities in the LPG supply chain has prompted the LPG Marketing Department to take immediate corrective action.

Official sources confirmed that the department has already launched strict enforcement measures to ensure compliance with safety and transportation regulations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials said they had dispatched teams swiftly to multiple locations across Tinsukia district in Assam to assess ground-level practices related to the sale, stocking, and transportation of LPG cylinders.

Also read: Assam: Rampant illegal LPG trade in Tinsukia sparks safety fears, accountability concerns

“To streamline supply and meet consumer demand, we have officially authorised some Consumer Service Points (CSPs) to stock, sell, and distribute consignments, capped at eight cylinders per location,” one official stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The department has also penalised several distributors for violating operational norms and failing to meet mandated criteria. “We previously imposed monetary penalties on these distributors, but repeated violations have now compelled us to take stricter action,” the official added.

The official praised NorthEast Now for highlighting a critical issue affecting public interest, stating that the media outlet had played a vital role in exposing operational lapses. The department also urged the media house to stay vigilant and work collaboratively with authorities to uphold safety standards, accountability, and consumer welfare.

Following the report, the LPG Marketing Department reiterated its commitment to consumer safety, regulatory compliance, and maintaining a smooth and transparent distribution system.