IMPHAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah finally landed in strife-torn Manipur on Monday night.

As an exhibition of his deep concern for Manipur that has been witnessing large-scale violence including killings, kidnappings, displacement of thousands of people, arson and what not since May 3 last, Shah held a series of hurricane meetings after landing in Manipur late on Monday evening.

Also read: Manipur: Amit Shah arrives at Imphal, to hold talks to check hostilities

He has already met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and host of ministers late Monday evening as a blatant show of urgency.

Hearty welcome to Imphal Shri @AmitShah Ji, Hon’ble Union Home Minister. Your presence in Manipur has tremendously boost the confidence of the people to restore peace in the state.



Hon’ble Union HM Shri Amit Shah Ji will hold a series of meetings with various stakeholders of… pic.twitter.com/sqEpRgsSOU — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 29, 2023

Amit Shah is also likely to be briefed by the state’s top security officials about the deplorable law and order scenario in Manipur.

Also read: Manipur | Fresh violence breaks out ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, BJP MLA’s house vandalised

The Union Home Minister is expected to stay in violence-hit Manipur for the next few days and meet all the stakeholders.

These include top Army officials, civil society organizations and influential community leaders.

Shah is expected to chalk out strategies to curb the ethnic violence dubbed as ethnic cleansing by the present BJP-led N Biren Singh Government by various indigenous tribal groups.

According to sources, Amit Shah is expected to visit some of the districts predominantly inhabited by both Meities and Kuki tribals, who are at bloody loggerheads since May 3 last.

Some of these districts are located on the Myanmar borders.

Also read: Amid fresh incidents of violence in Manipur, protesters burn Modi, Amit Shah’s effigies

Meanwhile, the volatile situation in Manipur continues to simmer even on Monday, a day after a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces.

According to defence sources, the death toll from clashes a day before rose to five on Monday as three more people, who were undergoing treatment in hospitals, succumbed to their injuries.

Also read: Manipur: 14 MLAs meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, address current situation

On the other hand, Army and paramilitary personnel continued combing operations in the Imphal valley and surrounding districts, according to officials.

Also read: Amit Shah to visit turmoil-hit Manipur, says ‘none involved in violence will be spared’