IMPHAL: Ahead of union home minister Amit Shah’s visit of Manipur, fresh violence has broken out in the Northeast state.

Many houses were burnt down by suspected militants operating out of the Manipur.

On the other hand, a mob of angry miscreants stormed into the residence of a BJP MLA from the state and vandalising it.

The house of BJP MLA from Uripok constituency from Manipur – Kh Raghumani Singh – was targeted by the miscreants.

The residence of Manipur BJP MLA Kh Raghumani Singh at Lamphel in Imphal West district was attacked by unknown miscreants.

Major damages were reported from the residence of the Manipur BJP MLA as the miscreants went on a rampage.

The miscreants vandalised properties inside the house worth lakhs of rupees.

Security personnel soon rushed to the site of incident and brought the situation under control by dispersing the mob.

Notably, this the fourth instance in the past few days that a BJP MLA or a minister from the party in Manipur has been targeted by miscreants.

Meanwhile, Manipur continues to remain on the boil.

Sporadic incidents of firing and arson have been reported from different parts of the state.

3 RAF personnel held for setting ablaze shop in Imphal, Manipur

The Manipur police detained three Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, who were deployed in strife-torn state to control the ethnic clashes, allegedly for setting ablaze a meat shop in the Imphal valley.

The trio, accompanied by a local, reportedly came in a car and torched the meat shop in Manipur capital Imphal.

The local residents soon woke up and rushed out of their houses to douse the flames.

The authorities have taken the matter very seriously as it happened amid the ethnic clashes between two communities of Manipur.

Later, the authorities of the RAF placed the trio under suspension and have asked them to stay within the battalion’s headquarters in the state, until an investigation into the matter is completed.

During their initial interrogation, the trio has reportedly denied any hand in setting the meat shop on fire, intentionally.

According to them, they were lighting mosquito repellents, when the fire accidentally spread to the adjacent shop.

The three suspended RAF personnel have been identified as Somdev Arya, Kuldeep Singh and Pradeep Kumar.