Sambit Patra leaves Manipur without meeting 21 MLAs

Imphal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra concluded his two-day visit to Manipur on Tuesday, leaving for the national capital without meeting the 21 MLAs who had signed a letter calling for the formation of a popular government in the state.

During his visit, Patra held important meetings with key political figures, including former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Speaker Th Satyabrata, and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, as part of efforts to address the ongoing political instability in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The state has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

On the second day of his trip, Patra held a private meeting with MLA Nemcha Kipgen at her residence in Kangpokpi. Kipgen is one of the signatories of the letter advocating for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory.

Patra also met with representatives from the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and the Kuki Women’s Union. During this meeting, CoTU presented a memorandum outlining the urgent concerns of the Kuki-Zo communities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The memorandum reiterated the demand for a ‘separate administration’ and emphasized the need for constitutional safeguards under Article 371C and the Fifth and Sixth Schedules of the Constitution to protect tribal areas. Additionally, it called for the recognition of tribal land rights.

Other demands included the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act across Manipur, the initiation of a second round of talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs separately for the Kuki-Zomi Council and Meitei community, and restrictions on free movement during the current period of unrest.

The memorandum also suggested that the Kuki groups would be open to signing a cessation of hostilities and engaging in dialogue if civil society organizations representing the Meitei community are included in the discussions.

After wrapping up his engagements in Kangpokpi, Patra returned to Imphal before departing for New Delhi.