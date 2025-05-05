Imphal: Amidst renewed calls for the restoration of a popular government in Manipur, BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra conducted a series of crucial meetings with key political figures and civil society organizations in the state on Monday.

Patra’s visit, which comes less than a week after 21 NDA MLAs urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to lift President’s Rule, focused on addressing the ongoing security situation and exploring potential pathways towards stability.

His day began with a trip to Churachandpur district, where he engaged with Kuki-Zo MLAs Vungzagin Valte and L.M. Khaute, as well as leaders from various civil society organizations.

Vumsuan Naulak, president of the Zomi Council, revealed that Patra expressed concerns about the thousands of illicit arms remaining in civilian hands, indicating that this issue is a primary obstacle to the immediate restoration of a popular government.

He also urged Patra to re-initiate talks between the Home Ministry and Kuki-Zomi insurgent groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

“As many as 6,020 weapons and lakhs of ammunition were looted from police armouries after ethnic violence between the Kuki-Zo and the Meitei people erupted in the State on May 3, 2023. So far, around 3,000 police weapons have been recovered, one-third of the recoveries were made after President’s Rule kicked in,” said Naulak.

Patra then proceeded to Imphal, where he held a closed-door meeting with former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at his residence, followed by discussions with Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and other MLAs.

According to BJP MLA Kh. Ibomcha, “We discussed ways to restore peace in the hills and the valley. We also talked about the role of security forces. He (Patra) listened to us patiently and assured that our concerns will be notified to the authorities.”

However, BJP MLA Sapam Kunjakeshwor clarified that the meetings primarily focused on law and order and peace restoration, and did not include discussions about the 21 MLAs’ letter requesting the formation of a new government.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, following a period of political instability.

The recent letter from 21 NDA MLAs, excluding Biren Singh’s close allies, has reignited the debate about the state’s governance.

Patra’s previous visit to Manipur involved overseeing Biren Singh’s resignation in February, and during the interim period before President’s rule, he had met with NDA MLAs across the valley.

The ongoing ethnic tensions, which have persisted for two years since the outbreak of violence in May 2023, continue to pose a significant challenge to the state’s stability.

The recovery of looted weapons and the initiation of dialogue between conflicting groups remain critical priorities for the central government.

Additionally, the first meeting between Kuki-Zo and Meitei civil society groups was held on April 4, 2025, in Delhi, organized by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.