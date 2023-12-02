Meiteis and Kuki-Zo people unite to dispose of illicit liquor across Manipur.

Imphal: The Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities which have been at the loggerheads for the past seven months have a common agenda, a plan of action for disposing of a large quantity of illicit liquors including Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Distilled Indigenous Country liquor, and beers in dry Manipur.

On Friday, female activities of the Khurai Konsam Leikai Apunba Nupi Lup, Imphal East disposed of a large quantity of illicit liquors including both DIC liquor and beers in front of Khurai Popular Club, Imphal East.

The Lup member Nongthombam (o) Radhamani said that the liquors disposed of were seized from different places such as Khurai Lamlong, and Pangei Bazar during the drive carried out by the Lup on November 20, 2023.

She also stated that several initiatives to curb the problems arising out of excessive use of liquor in the town had failed leading to an extensive increase in various law and order disturbances.

During the same time, in the Kuki-dominated district, around 247 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth approximately Rs. 1, 37,500/- were seized during the joint liquor drive launched by the Anti-Drug Cell Kangpokpi Police, Kangpokpi Town Churches Fellowship, and the Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organization on Friday.

Later, the confiscated items were destroyed in public at downtown I.T. Road Bazar, Kangpokpi.

The anti-liquor campaigns were launched after everyone who was engaged with liquor, was served with a strict ultimatum to all vendors in the town (Kangpokp) to switch their liquor business to another healthier livelihood trade on or before December 1, says Inspector H. Kipgen, Officer in Charge of the Kangpokpi police station.

The communal violence between the Kuki-Zo and Meities erupted on May 3, 2023, and cost around the lives of 180 persons in dry Manipur.