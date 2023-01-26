GANGTOK: The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has demanded imposition of President’s rule in the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

The SDF has claimed that the law and order situation in Sikkim has been ‘deteriorating’ under the regime of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

The SDF has submitted a memorandum to Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad seeking imposition of President’s rule in the state.

An SDF delegation led by former Sikkim Lok Sabha MP PD Rai met the governor and submitted the memorandum.

The SDF party in Sikkim has urged the governor to ensure safety and protection of socio-economic, political and fundamental rights of Sikkimese people under Article 371 (F) of the Constitution.

The SDF delegation also urged the governor to ensure and assure free and fair assembly election in Sikkim in 2024.

The SDF alleged that the ruling SKM workers had attacked and injured its activists during protest programmes in South Sikkim earlier this week.

On January 23, a major political clash between the workers of the SDF and the SKM was reported from Assangthang in South Sikkim.

According to reports, the SKM workers allegedly pelted stones at the workers of the SDF party in Sikkim during a rally of the latter.

The stone pelting reportedly took place when the SDF party workers, led by former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chanling, were taking party in SDF’s Sikkim Bachau Abhiyan rally.

Few vehicles were also reportedly damaged in the clash.