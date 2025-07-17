Dibrugarh: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the general area MS 38 along the Miao-Vijaynagar axis in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Units of the Assam Rifles under Spear Corps launched a search operation following credible inputs.

The operation involved an extensive search employing specialized teams, advanced technological equipment, tracker dogs, and other resources.

The operation led to the recovery of eight weapons, including six rifles, two M16s, one MA1, two AK-series rifles, one 7.62mm locally made rifle, along with one Lathode, one under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), ammunition, and other war-like stores.