Arunachal: NSCN (IM) cadre apprehended in Changlang district

Dibrugarh: Security forces have apprehended an NSCN (IM) cadre during a joint operation at Kharsang Charali in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The individual, identified as Kitsam Kitnya, Rajapiyo, was caught in a joint operation conducted by 11 Assam Rifles and the Changlang district police.

According to officials, he was actively involved in distributing extortion notes to villages and businesses in the area.

“The individual admitted to operating under Mr. Tosham Mossang, SEM and Revenue In-charge of NSCN (IM) in Changlang district,” a police official stated. During a follow-up search, authorities recovered a pistol, ammunition, a mobile phone, an extortion diary, and other incriminating items.

An FIR has been filed, and further investigation is underway.

Sources revealed that extortion has become a primary means for insurgents in eastern Arunachal Pradesh to generate funds. “This region has been a hotspot for insurgents targeting businessmen for extortion activities,” a source added.

