Raipur: As the political crisis in Jharkhand continues, four ministers of the ruling coalition returned to Ranchi on Wednesday evening citing a cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday.

They returned to their state after at least 32 of their MLAs were shifted to a resort near the Chhattisgarh capital in view of political instability.

The four ministers are Alamgir Alam, Banna Gupta, Rameshwar Oraon, and Badal Patralekh.

It may be mentioned that after allegations of poaching attempts on JMM-Congress coalition MLAs, the parties are now moving them to neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

It may be mentioned that a massive political crisis somewhat similar to Maharastra is being reported in Jharkhand.

The opposition BJP is seeking Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case.

As per reports, the JMM suspects that the BJP might be trying to poach the ruling coalition’s MLAs during the said crisis.

The JMM has also alleged the BJP of attempting to topple the government in Jharkhand.

MLAs of the coalition government left in two buses from CM Soren’s residence in two buses.

They moved out to Raipur on a chartered flight from Ranchi Airport.

As per the reports, the MLAs would be lodged at the Mayfair resort in Raipur.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly.