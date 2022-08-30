New Delhi: After allegations of poaching attempts on JMM-Congress coalition MLAs, the parties are now moving them to neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, the MLAs are being moved to Raipur.

It may be mentioned that a massive political crisis somewhat similar to Maharastra is being reported in Jharkhand.

Also Read: Assam records highest rate of crimes against women for 5th consecutive year

The opposition BJP is seeking Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case.

As per reports, the JMM suspects that the BJP might be trying to poach the ruling coalition’s MLAs during the said crisis.

The JMM has also alleged the BJP of attempting to topple the government in Jharkhand.

Also Read: Amroli Poruar Tup : A unique Assamese delicacy

MLAs of the coalition government left in two buses from CM Soren’s residence in two buses.

They moved out to Raipur on a chartered flight from Ranchi Airport.

As per the reports, the MLAs would be lodged at the Mayfair resort in Raipur.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly.