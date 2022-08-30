GUWAHATI: Assam, for the fifth consecutive year, has recorded the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the rate of crime against women in Assam last year was 168.3.

The rate of crime against women in Assam is much higher than that of the national rate of 64.5.

According to the NCRB data, Assam is followed by Delhi (147.6) and Odisha (137.8).

In 2017, the rate of crime against women in Assam was 143.3.

In 2018, the rate of crimes against women in Assam was 166; 177 in 2019 and 154.3 in 2020.

Of the total cases of crime against women registered in Assam last year, 12,950 were of cruelty by husband or his relatives under Section 498A of IPC.

Assam recorded 5866 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women in 2021.

Assam also recorded 1948 cases under POCSO Act, of which 1317 were of child rape, 424 cases of sexual assault and 158 of sexual harassment.