Guwahati: A 60-year-old man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and then rapping a 14-year-old girl in Assam’s Cachar district.

The reports stated that the accused had continued to rape her regularly for three months.

He has been identified as Joynarayan Goreri and was arrested following a complaint lodged by the father of the victim.

The victim after being recovered said that she was allegedly kidnapped by the accused around three months back.

She claimed that she was drugged and taken to Cachar.

The family had back then registered a complaint with the police but she was rescued only on Wednesday from the accused person’s residence.

An investigation into the entire case is being carried out.