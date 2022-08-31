Guwahati: Banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Wednesday announced that another cadre of the outfit was awarded the death sentence for allegedly trying to flee from one of its camps on Wednesday.

The outfit announced this in a statement. The cadre has been identified as Rihan Asom alias Mohammad Saiful Islam.

He is said to be a resident of Lakhipur village in the Goalpara district.

This is the third confirmed death penalty by the outfit to its cadres this year. Earlier, in May, two other cadres were announced the death penalty on allegations of them “spying” on the outfit on behalf of the Assam Police.

The two cadres were identified as Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom and Sanjib Sarma alias Rishav Asom.

Dhanjit Das hailed from lower Assam’s Barpeta town while Sanjib Sarma was a resident of Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district.