Guwahati: Senior ULFA (I) leader Jibon Moran passed away in a private hospital in Guwahati on Saturday night. He was 67 and leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

The senior ULFA (I) leader has been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati for last few days. He was being treated for kidney problems.

Moran also contracted COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Moran, known as a close aide of ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah, returned to the mainstream last year.

He surrendered before Assam police on April 25 in 2021 in Tinsukia.

Moran was arrested three days after he returned home in a case relating to extortion registered against him in 2019 at Dibrugarh police station.

He spent nine months at Dibrugarh jail and got bail on January 11 this year.

Moran was associated with ULFA (I) for 35 years and decided to retire from ULFA-I on medical grounds.

Jibon Moran was one of the founding members of the proscribed ULFA who went to Kachin in Myanmar for training in 1984.

He served as the finance secretary and self-styled “major general” of the proscribed outfit.

His last rites will be performed on Sunday at his native place Kakopathar in the Tinsukia district.