North Lakhimpur: Amid massive participation of people in the centre’s tiranga campaign, an ULFA (I) flag was found hoisted in the Bogeenadi Railway Station in North Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Monday.

This comes at a time when the entire nation is celebrating 75 years of independence and joining the ‘Har ghar tiranga’ drive.

Assam and the rest of the Northeast also witnessed an overwhelming participation of people in the initiative.

The flag was seen fluttering on the foot overbridge of the station, 15 kms from district headquarters in North Lakhimpur.

A team of top police officials reached the station and started investigating the case.

Proscribed ULFA (I) along with some other Northeast insurgent groups had called for a boycott of the celebration.